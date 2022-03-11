MLB releases memo highlighting updates/changes for 2022 season

After what was a stressful couple of weeks, the MLB and MLBPA finally came to an agreement, which means we will have a 2022 Major League Baseball season.

Just moments ago, Major League Baseball released a memo with some updates/changes for the upcoming season.

Here are some of the highlights:

Opening Day will be on April 7 162-game season Universal DH 9-inning doubleheaders A runner will not start on second base in extra innings Expanded postseason to 12 teams

Nation, what are your thoughts on this?