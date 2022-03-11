MLB releases memo highlighting updates/changes for 2022 season

After what was a stressful couple of weeks, the MLB and MLBPA finally came to an agreement, which means we will have a 2022 Major League Baseball season.
Just moments ago, Major League Baseball released a memo with some updates/changes for the upcoming season.
Here are some of the highlights:
- Opening Day will be on April 7
- 162-game season
- Universal DH
- 9-inning doubleheaders
- A runner will not start on second base in extra innings
- Expanded postseason to 12 teams
Nation, what are your thoughts on this?
Find out more info about the 2022 season here: https://t.co/hEsYjhyEZs pic.twitter.com/1X4XLbtL3a
— MLB (@MLB) March 11, 2022
