Moritz Seider angered after Detroit Red Wings give up ‘too many easy chances’ vs. Colorado

The Detroit Red Wings found themselves overwhelmed at Ball Arena in Denver on Wednesday night, succumbing to a 7-2 defeat against the Colorado Avalanche. The loss was fueled by a hat trick from Cale Makar and a series of offensive chances relinquished by the visiting Red Wings. Defenseman Moritz Seider expressed regret over Detroit’s porous defensive coverage, which paved the way for the Avalanche’s onslaught of goals.

Detroit seized an early 1-0 lead courtesy of a power-play goal by Robby Fabbri. However, Colorado quickly countered, with superstar defenseman Cale Makar netting the tying goal, the first of his three goals that night. David Perron‘s response briefly gave Detroit a 2-1 lead. Unfortunately, an ill-timed delay-of-game penalty by Moritz Seider proved costly, as Nathan MacKinnon capitalized just five seconds into the ensuing power play.

Despite goaltender Alex Lyon’s valiant efforts, the floodgates opened for the Avalanche, who scored five unanswered goals, ultimately securing a commanding 7-2 victory. This defeat marked Detroit’s third consecutive setback.

Seider didn’t have his best game, taking two straight delay-of-game penalties as well as being caught out of position on Colorado’s go-ahead goal in the 2nd period.

“We just gave them too many easy chances to a really good team,” Seider said. “They just skated up the ice and overwhelmed us with a lot of speed. We just didn’t stay in the fight.

“It’s frustrating because you come out and you do the right things early on, but we just can’t do it for a full 60 right now.”

The Red Wings squandered a crucial opportunity to bolster their standing in the playoff race. With the New York Islanders closing in, their upcoming schedule takes on heightened significance for their postseason aspirations.

Next up, the Red Wings face the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena, with puck drop set for 9:00 PM. Fans can catch the action on Bally Sports Detroit for television coverage and tune in to 97.1 The Ticket for radio broadcast.