Defenseman Moritz Seider says Detroit Red Wings have ‘turned the page' as they aim for the playoffs

As the Detroit Red Wings gather at Little Caesars Arena this evening to face the Dallas Stars, they find themselves during a postseason chase within the tightly-packed Atlantic Division. The team's impressive record of obtaining points in eight of nine games since the beginning of the calendar year 2024 has undoubtedly contributed to their position. According to 2021 Calder Trophy-winning defenseman Moritz Seider, it appears that the team has turned a new leaf.

The Red Wings are in the midst of a chase to the playoffs

The Red Wings are currently in the 1st Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference, and only two points from 3rd place in the Atlantic Division.

“I think you play better if you know the circumstances,” forward Michael Rasmussen explained of his team's spot in the standings.

Seider admits that while he doesn't routinely check the standings, he knows that every game is important and that the team has essentially “turned the page” from where they were in recent years.

“I’m definitely not checking daily,” Seider said. “It’s a matter of just seeing something online and obviously I’m gonna read it. I’m not avoiding the standings or anything.”

“Every single game is important for us,” Seider said. “I think we kind of turned the page from the last couple of years where we have must-win games now. Going in against different opponents where we’re like ‘okay, we’re definitely the better team here and we gotta get a win.’ I think we haven’t come up with some of those.”

“There’s a cool stretch coming up for us,” Seider said. “A lot of divisional opponents, too. And I think that’s where we can kind of separate our ground hopefully from being a really good team now.”

Meanwhile, forward Daniel Sprong knows it was the goal of the Red Wings prior to the season's beginning to be in a playoff chase.

“That was the goal at the beginning of the year, right?” Sprong said. “To be in the playoffs and try to go as far as we can. It’s a long season. There’s gonna be ups and downs. “Right now we’re playing some really good hockey. We gotta keep rolling like this.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Will Detroit's playoff drought end this season?

It's an unfortunate reality that the Detroit Red Wings have not made it to the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2016, marking the conclusion of an impressive streak of 25 consecutive appearances in the annual tournament. However, with the strong performance displayed by the Red Wings for most of this season, including the initial weeks of January, there is optimism that this playoff drought could come to an end this spring.

Tonight, the Red Wings are set to host the Stars at 7:00 PM, with television coverage on Bally Sports Detroit and radio coverage on 97.1 The Ticket.