Alex Lyon praises Detroit Red Wings ‘awesome’ response in win vs. Lightning

Goaltender Alex Lyon praises Detroit Red Wings ‘awesome' response to Friday's loss in their win Sunday over Tampa Bay.

The Detroit Red Wings secured a crucial two points in the standings on Sunday night at Little Caesars Arena by defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning with a 2-1 score. The victory not only added to Detroit's point total but also prevented the Lightning from earning any points in the matchup. Goaltender Alex Lyon, who continues to author an incredible story in his 1st season in Detroit, made 28 saves and loved how his teammates responded to Friday's disappointing loss.

The Red Wings made a triumphant return home

The Red Wings made a triumphant return home after a three-game road trip, securing victories over the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Florida Panthers but experiencing a setback against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday. Bouncing back with a win against a division rival like Tampa Bay was particularly significant from Lyon's perspective.

“Really difficult to come off a road trip emotionally and physically,” Lyon said. “The way that we responded tonight was awesome.

“You can’t let those little snowballs start rolling down the hill. We kind of nipped it in the bud.”

Lyon also playfully mentioned that he and his teammates were fully focused on their own game, claiming to be “all business” and denying any involvement in watching the Detroit Lions game on television. However, he couldn't help but admit with a grin:

“No, we were watching,” Lyon said “It was pretty cool.”

The Red Wings found the back of the net with goals from Lucas Raymond and Daniel Sprong. Sprong's goal was especially notable as he beat Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy on a breakaway with a swift glove-side shot. Interestingly, Sprong shared that he had received valuable advice from injured forward Patrick Kane.

“He was telling me all morning low glove, low glove,” Sprong explained. “Vasilevskiy’s probably the best goalie in the league. It’s not easy to score on him. So it helped.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: It's Alex Lyon's net moving forward

As goaltender Ville Husso works on his return from a lower-body injury suffered last month, Alex Lyon has solidified his position as the clear-cut No. 1 goaltender for the Red Wings. This mirrors his performance with the Panthers last season, where he successfully claimed the starter's role, unseating Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Red Wings find themselves fortunate with the stellar play of Lyon driving their success. It's particularly ironic considering he began the year as the No. 3 goaltender behind Husso and James Reimer. Lyon's emergence as a key player highlights the unpredictable nature of goaltending dynamics and the valuable contributions he has made to the team.