Motor City Cruise Head Coach Jamelle McMillan Named NBA G-League Head Coach of the Month

Congratulations to Motor City Cruise first-year head coach Jamelle McMillan for being named G-League Coach of the Month.

Why It Matters For the Motor City Cruise

The NBA G-League is honoring Motor City Cruise's own Jamelle McMillan as Coach of the Month for November. In only his first season in the role, McMillan has helped lead the Cruise to a 6-3 record. Through November, the Cruise finished 6-2 through the first month of the 2023-24 regular season.

Motor City General Manager Ben Carloni announced the honor for McMillan in front of the team after practice. The Cruise posted the announcement on their social media as well. Carloni commented on the honor for McMillan during the practice as well.

We had the first Player of the Week, now we have the first Coach of the Month ✅



Congratulations to Coach McMillan on earning the first @nbagleague Coach of the Month of the 2023-24 season! pic.twitter.com/UZiN7BwtnF — Motor City Cruise (@MotorCityCruise) December 4, 2023

“This is an exciting and well-deserved moment for Jamelle (McMillan) and our entire operation. His everyday pursuit to better our players, both individually and collectively is critical to our on-court success so far,” said Motor City Cruise General Manager, Ben Carloni.“ General Manager Ben Carloni on McMillan's Head Coach of the Month honors

McMillan is the son of former NBA head coach Nate McMillan. He was hired to replace former Cruise head coach D.J. Bakker this offseason. McMillan has been on an impressive start carving out his own identity as the team's coach.

The Cruise have dealt with roster turnover, injuries, and other forms of adversity this season. McMillan has preached the necessity of overcoming adversity to his team and staying resilient. That fight has helped the Cruise battle back from major deficits and the credit of being second in the Central Division.

Motor City also honored Jared Rhoden as the NBA G-League Player of the Week a couple of weeks ago. McMillan has utilized the two-way forward as a major part of his coaching game plan. Rhoden has made a significant impact early as the leading scorer of the Cruise with 22.6 points per game.