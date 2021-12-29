Multiple Detroit Lions miss Wednesday’s practice

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to pick up their third win of the season when they travel to Seattle to take on the Seahawks.

According to reports, multiple Lions missed practice on Wednesday.

In addition, Jared Goff was spotted but was not participating during the portion of practice open to the media.

