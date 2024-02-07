Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Nate Burleson explains how Detroit Lions should proceed with Amon-Ra St. Brown

During the 2023 NFL season, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown distinguished himself as one of the league's elite talents. St. Brown's remarkable performance included 119 receptions, 1,515 receiving yards, and 10 touchdowns, earning him All-Pro honors. As St. Brown enters the final year of his rookie contract, set to earn approximately $3 million in 2024, the discussion around his future intensifies, especially considering he is now eligible for a contract extension for the first time this offseason.

Nate Burleson's Advice

Nate Burleson, a former Lions wide receiver and current CBS analyst, shared his insights on St. Brown's value to the Lions in an interview with Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. Drawing parallels to the Kansas City Chiefs‘ decision not to retain Tyreek Hill—a move that, according to Burleson, led to noticeable gaps in their passing game—he emphasized the importance of securing St. Brown for the Lions' future.

“Yeah, Chiefs didn’t pay Tyreek Hill and they’re here, but there were some issues in the passing game this season,” Burleson said. “And let’s be really clear, Tyreek Hill would be a help to this Chiefs offense. You got to keep Amon-Ra St. Brown. He does it all. Not only is he dynamic, he blocks his butt off. He just adds a spark. Really unique talent. He’s like, he’s as good as any No. 1 wide receiver, but he brings that energy that you need.”

The Importance of Investment

Burleson's message is clear: the Lions must prioritize retaining St. Brown, recognizing his integral role not only as a top-tier receiver but also as a vital presence within the team dynamics.

“You got to pay him,” Burleson said. “That’s another part of it. Sometimes you’re not just paying for the talent, you’re paying for what you mean to the team.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Amon-Ra St. Brown's outstanding performance in the 2023 season has positioned him as a crucial asset for the Detroit Lions.
  2. Nate Burleson emphasizes the importance of extending St. Brown's contract, drawing lessons from the Chiefs' experience without Tyreek Hill.
  3. Retaining St. Brown is not only a financial decision but a strategic move to maintain the team's morale and competitive edge.
The Bottom Line

As the Lions contemplate their next steps, Burleson's advice serves as a crucial reminder of the value that a player like Amon-Ra St. Brown brings to a team. Beyond the impressive statistics and game-changing plays, St. Brown's presence and energy are irreplaceable components of the Lions' identity and success. Ensuring his stay in Detroit goes beyond securing a talented receiver; it's about investing in the heart and soul of the team. As the Lions navigate this offseason, their actions regarding St. Brown's contract will significantly impact their future, both on and off the field.

