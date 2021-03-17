National experts aren’t showing love to Wolverines as March Madness begins

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines may be entering the Big Dance as early betting favorites alongside such schools as Gonzaga, Illinois, and Baylor.

However, Michigan fans may want to turn away from what many national experts are predicting for Juwan Howard and company.

Of the 42 national college basketball media members from ABC and ESPN, only Dick Vitale believes that the Wolverines will come out of the East.

Per ESPN:

“Clearly college basketball observers are nervous about top-seeded Michigan in the East, with three losses in its final five games and the uncertain injury status of star Isaiah Livers giving bracket-fillers pause. Only one ESPN respondent — Hall of Fame broadcaster Dick Vitale — liked the Wolverines to reach the national semifinals. The beneficiaries of the uncertainty around the Wolverines were Texas, Alabama and Florida State. A total of 11 predictors think the Longhorns will reach the Final Four for the first time since 2003, 10 have the second-seeded Crimson Tide reaching the semifinal stage for the first time, and nine like Florida State (9 picks). UM fans still looking for reason to believe should note that Juwan Howard’s group is still the overwhelming BPI choice to be in the semifinals at Lucas Oil Stadium, at 36.5% to come out of the East.”

– – Quotes via ESPN Link – –