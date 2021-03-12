National writer predicts where Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara will play in 2021

Sharing is caring!

The deadline has passed for NFL teams to use the franchise tag on a player set to become an unrestricted free agent and the Detroit Lions have elected not to use the tag for the 2021 season.

Some believed the Lions would use the tag on DE Romeo Okwara but that was not the case and unless a contract is worked out before March 17, Okwara will hit free agency.

According to Sheil Kapadia of The Athletic, Okwara will end up signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

From The Athletic:

Romeo Okwara (Edge): Bengals

If Cincinnati loses Lawson in free agency, Okwara could be a nice Plan B. He finished with 10 sacks and 18 quarterback hits last season with the Lions. However, in his first four seasons, Okwara had just 10 sacks in 51 games. At 26 years old, there’s reason to believe he could be an ascending player and not just a one-year wonder.

