NBA announces 2021-22 Rookie of the Year finalists

On Easter Sunday, the NBA officially revealed the finalists for the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year award and there are no surprises.
The three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award are Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), and Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers).
The 2021-22 #KiaROY finalists:
Scottie Barnes
Cade Cunningham
Evan Mobley #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/gxrg0aa17j
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 17, 2022
Mobley is currently a solid favorite to win the award, though most people in the Motor City know that Cunningham was the best rookie this season.
