in NBA

NBA announces 2021-22 Rookie of the Year finalists

Cade Cunningham is the only answer

On Easter Sunday, the NBA officially revealed the finalists for the 2021-22 Rookie of the Year award and there are no surprises.

The three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award are Scottie Barnes (Toronto Raptors), Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), and Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers).

Mobley is currently a solid favorite to win the award, though most people in the Motor City know that Cunningham was the best rookie this season.

Click here to see what the guys on ‘Throwin Stones’ had to say about Cunningham.

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Sunday 4/17/22

If you’re new to daily fantasy basketball — maybe you started your DFS journey during the MLB or NFL seasons, or maybe basketball is your sport and this will be your first year giving it a shot — you’re in for a treat. The NBA scene changes on a week-to-week, day-to-day, and — depending on injury news — even a minute-to-minute basis, making every slate a unique one that requires an ever-changing approach.

With so much changing so quickly, we’re here with plenty of tools to help you out. We have daily projections, a matchup heat map, a lineup optimizer, and a bunch of other great resources to help give you an edge.

Daily fantasy basketball is very reliant on a player’s opportunity, so you’ll need to make sure that you’re up-to-date with key injuries. Our projections update up until tip-off to reflect current news, we have player news updates, and the FanDuel Scout app will send push notifications for pressing updates regarding your players.

We’ll also be coming at you with this primer every day, breaking down a few of the day’s top plays at each position.

Let’s break down today’s main slate on FanDuel.

Click below to see the picks

Can the Utah Jazz Stay Together to Beat Dallas? Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss Utah/Dal and any upsets they see

Can the Utah Jazz Stay Together to Beat Dallas?

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss Utah/Dal and any upsets they see


Can the Utah Jazz Stay Together to Beat Dallas?

West is Wild in This Years NBA Playoffs

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss their picks in the Western Conference NBA Playoffs


West is Wild in This Years NBA Playoffs

Is Miles Bridges Worth the High Price for Detroit?

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss the possible addition of Miles Bridges in Detroit.



Is Miles Bridges Worth the High Price for Detroit?

Will Anyone Top Kobe's Final Game? Remembering Kobe Bryant's 60-point Final Game

Ryan and Matt remember Kobe's final game



Will Anyone Top Kobe's Final Game? Remembering Kobe Bryant's 60-point Final Game

Ryan and Matt of Throwin Stones discuss the Eastern Conference Playoffs


Blowouts and Tight Games in the East

Throwin' Stones Episode 10: Ryan and Matt discuss the last 2 Play-In games, the 6 set NBA Playoff matchups, Kobe's 60 swan song, and Miles Bridge's upcoming contract possibilities.

▬ Contents of this video ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
00:00 - Intro



Play-Ins, Playoffs, Max's and Mouthpieces

