New CDC recommendations could spell bad news for fans

We could potentially be looking at a minimum of eight weeks without sports if the CDC's new recommendations are followed.

By Michael Whitaker

New CDC recommendations could spell bad news for fans

As the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout North America and the rest of the world, several sports leagues have...
Game of the Day: Detroit Tigers defeat San Diego Padres in Game 5 to win 1984 World Series

As we continue our Game of the Day series, we look back to 1984 when the Detroit Tigers defeated...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

As the spread of COVID-19 continues throughout North America and the rest of the world, several sports leagues have decided to delay or outright cancel gameplay until the situation is better under control.

Following the positive test of Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert for the illness, the NBA immediately suspended regular season play; the NHL followed suit the next day.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released their latest recommendation that organizers postpone or outright cancel events/gatherings that consist of over 50 people for at least the next eight weeks.

“Large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States via travelers who attend these events and introduce the virus to new communities. Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals.

Therefore, CDC, in accordance with its guidance for large events and mass gatherings, recommends that for the next 8 weeks, organizers (whether groups or individuals) cancel or postpone in-person events that consist of 50 people or more throughout the United States.

Events of any size should only be continued if they can be carried out with adherence to guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene, and social distancing. When feasible, organizers could modify events to be virtual.”

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, NBA owners and executives believe that returning to play in mid-to-late June without fans would be the best course:

While this would no doubt be difficult for fans, would it be the right course of action with the public health in mind?

– – Quotes via CBC.gov Link– –

