New Detroit Lions OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai once posed for ESPN’S “The Body” issue

The Detroit Lions brought aboard former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Halapoulivaati Vaitai with a hefty five year contract worth a reported $50 million earlier in the month. While he was quick to endear himself to his new team and city, something the fans may not know about him is that he once posed nude for ESPN’s “The Body” issue.

He posed along with four of his then-teammates with Philadelphia, and the reason why is absolutely hilarious.

Good morning to the holy protectors of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/RDyEoBkbXj — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) September 4, 2019

“I guess Lane (Johnson) had the idea to have the other O-linemen share their bodies with (the magazine),” Vaitai said Wednesday when recalling the experience. “At first it was awkward. But Lane and Jason Kelce, they put it where it’s like the locker room, but outside.

“But it was a pretty cool experience. The only reason why I did it (was) so I could show my kids when they grow up, so I can embarrass them.”

– – Quotes via Carlos Monarrez of The Detroit Free Press Link– –