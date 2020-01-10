New Eastern Conference team emerges in Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Heading into the 2019-2020 NBA season, the Detroit Pistons had grand plans of not only getting into the playoffs but making some noise once they got there.

Unfortunately, the injuries have piled up and the Pistons currently sit at 14-25, which puts them in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

With the losses coming in bunches, there is little doubt that the Pistons will be sellers as the NBA trade deadline approaches and the player which has gotten the most attention in terms of a trade chip is Andre Drummond.

Over the past week or so, there have been plenty of reports which have indicated that multiple teams are interested in acquiring Drummond but as of now, a move has not been made.

On Friday NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic revealed that there is now another team in the mix to trade for Drummond and that is the New York Knicks.

