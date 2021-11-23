New York Giants are firing coordinator following loss to Buccaneers

On Monday Night Football, the New York Giants were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and somebody had to pay the price.

According to a report from Pat Leonard, the Giants are firing offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett after just 26 games in New York.

Nation, who should the Giants replace him with?

BREAKING NEWS: The #Giants are firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after 26 games in New York, according to a source. Full story @nydnsports https://t.co/p0aR5uvL5E — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 23, 2021