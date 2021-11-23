New York Giants are firing coordinator following loss to Buccaneers

by

On Monday Night Football, the New York Giants were dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and somebody had to pay the price.

According to a report from Pat Leonard, the Giants are firing offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett after just 26 games in New York.

Nation, who should the Giants replace him with?

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.