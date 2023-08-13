Having just been dealt back to the Houston Astros, a somewhat eye-opening story has emerged regarding one of the game's all-time great pitchers. Some New York Mets players implied that Justin Verlander was a diva during his brief time with the franchise that ended at the MLB Trade Deadline, as he was dealt back down south for his second tenure with the Astros.

Verlander would sign with the Mets last offseason

After several seasons with the Astros that included a pair of World Series championship wins, Verlander decided to leave and sign a two-year, $86 million deal with the Mets. Despite struggling early on, he would eventually post a record 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA in 16 starts overall this season while also earning 81 strikeouts in 94 1/3 innings of work.

New York Mets players implied Justin Verlander was a diva

But apparently, it wasn't exactly smooth sailing for Verlander during his brief time with the Mets, with one anonymous player declaring that the future Hall of Fame pitcher displayed a “diva”-like attitude. Even Verlander's former Detroit Tigers teammate in Max Scherzer, who would also be dealt by the Mets, was rubbed the wrong way.

From The New York Post:

“A Met told Puma that Verlander was a “diva” who was detached from his Mets teammates and complained about how the team’s analytics department was not at the level as the one he worked with during his first stint with the Astros.

And it was that “diva” attitude caused Scherzer to grumble some about Verlander.”

Bottom Line: Verlander is still chasing another World Series win

While Verlander's antics may not have sat well with some Mets players, the fact is that he's no longer part of their team and has re-joined a franchise that he'll forever hold legendary status with.

Can Verlander capture a third World Series championship in his second go-around with the Astros?