New Zealand girl reacts to 1997 Brawl in Hockeytown [Video]

It’s crazy to think that it has already been 23 years since the Brawl in Hockeytown between the Detroit Red Wings and Colorado Avalanche but for those of us who saw it live, it seems like it was just yesterday. In fact, most of us have seen the brawl hundreds, if not thousands of times over the years.

But what about somebody who was seeing the video for the first time? What would their reaction be?

Well, here is a reaction from a ‘New Zealand Girl’ who was seeing the Brawl in Hockeytown for the first time.

Good stuff!