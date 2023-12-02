Newly-signed Bruce Irvin to make Detroit Lions debut vs. Saints

Newly-signed defensive end Bruce Irvin will make his Detroit Lions debut tomorrow at New Orleans.

After their recent defeat at home against the Green Bay Packers, the Detroit Lions aim to bounce back as they head to the Big Easy to face the New Orleans Saints. In preparation for the matchup, the team has opted to promote two players from the practice squad, including newly-signed defensive end Bruce Irvin, who will make his Lions debut.

Bruce Irvin was signed earlier this week

Having been signed earlier in the week, Irvin is expected to play a pivotal role in bolstering Detroit's pass rush. With an impressive career tally of 55.5 sacks, he brings a wealth of experience in pressuring the opposition's quarterback. Meanwhile, the Lions have faced a sack drought, going three games without registering one.

It was announced by the Lions on social media that Irvin was elevated from the practice squad, and will be playing tomorrow at the Caesars Superdome.

Detroit's coaching staff is well aware of what Irvin can bring

Despite being 36 years of age, there is still much that Irvin can bring to the Lions.

“He’s a pro, first and foremost. He knows how to practice. … Obviously, he takes great care of his body. You’re 36 years old and still moves like he moves, and he’s a craftsman,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “He does have a quick first step, but he’s really good with his hands. His hands and hips, he can bend. And so, that’s been developed over time and that’s a little bit like riding a bike when you’re somebody like him.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: Go get 'em, Bruce!

Tomorrow in New Orleans, Irvin has an opportunity to swiftly win over his new team and fan base with a standout performance. A victory would mark the team's 9th win of the season, placing them in contention to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys.

The game against the Saints kicks off at 1:00 PM EST, airing on Fox locally, with radio coverage provided by 97.1 The Ticket.