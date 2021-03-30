NFL announces longer regular season, reduced preseason

Sharing is caring!

If you are a fan of regular season NFL football, this news will make your day as the league announced on Tuesday that the season will now have 18 regular season weeks (17 games for each team) beginning in 2021.

In addition to expanding the regular season, the NFL also revealed that the preseason has been shortened to three games per team.

More football that counts is a good thing!!

Beginning in 2021, the NFL is expanding to a 17-game regular season. pic.twitter.com/skNisJwPS2 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2021