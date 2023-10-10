NFL coach compares Jared Goff to Tom Brady, Peyton Manning

In the world of football, drawing comparisons to legendary quarterbacks like Tom Brady and Peyton Manning is no small feat. Yet, that's precisely the recognition that Detroit Lions‘ quarterback Jared Goff has earned, thanks to an insightful comparison by Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Larry Foote.

Why it matters: Goff's Play-Action Skills

Coach Foote, who serves as Tampa Bay's passing game coordinator and inside linebacker coach, recently heaped praise on Jared Goff, likening him to the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks in a specific aspect of his game – play-action.

“I remember [when] he was drafted because I was in Arizona,” Tampa Bay's passing game coordinator and inside linebacker coach Larry Foote recently said of Goff. “His only bad year, in my opinion, was probably his rookie year. With [Sean] McVay in his second year, he just took off. He's a good, savvy quarterback. What's unique about him [is] I put him in that group with [Tom] Brady and [Peyton] Manning as far as the play action – they sell it, they do a good job of selling it. As a linebacker, that can be tricky, because it looks the same. He's making every throw and he's a No. 1 pick.”

While the comparison is in the context of Goff's play-action skills, being mentioned alongside iconic quarterbacks like Brady and Manning is noteworthy and bound to capture attention in the NFL community.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Lions' quarterback Jared Goff draws favorable comparisons to NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. Buccaneers' coach Larry Foote praises Goff's play-action skills and likens him to Brady and Manning in this aspect. The matchup between the Buccaneers and Lions gains added attention as two first-place teams clash.

Bottom Line – Goff's Moment in the Spotlight

Jared Goff's comparison to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in the realm of play-action adds an exciting layer to an already highly anticipated NFL showdown between the Lions and Buccaneers. It emphasizes the nuance and depth of talent in the league, where every quarterback has their unique strengths.