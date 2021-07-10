NFL.com writer predicts Detroit Lions MVP for 2021

Sharing is caring!

Over the past decade or so, predicting who the Detroit Lions MVP would be was pretty simple as Matthew Stafford was generally the answer with a sprinkle of Calvin Johnson thrown in every now and then.

But with Stafford gone (and a lot of other pieces), who is the favorite to be the Lions MVP in 2021?

Will it be Stafford’s replacement, Jared Goff? What about second-year running back, D’Andre Swift?

Well, according to Dan Hanzus of NFL.com, the answer is T.J. Hockenson.

Here is what Hanzus wrote about Hock.

“Hockenson’s rookie year in 2019 was a frustrating, injury-plagued affair. The former No. 8 overall pick made significant strides in Year 2, earning a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts. Hockenson has the ability to become one of the top playmaking tight ends in football if he can find chemistry with new QB Jared Goff. The 24-year-old authored an impressive close to Lions minicamp, and the unimpressive nature of Detroit’s wide receiver corps means Hockenson is set up to be a high-volume contributor in Dan Campbell’s offense. The Lions badly need core players to emerge in what figures to be a rebuilding year for the franchise. Hock fits the mold. “

Personally, I think Hanzus nailed this. I have been saying for quite a while now that the success of the Lions offense in 2021 will depend on how good Hockenson is and I believe he is going to be GREAT!

Nation, who do you think will be the Lions MVP in 2021?