NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell COULD award Detroit Lions with win over Dallas Cowboys

In an unprecedented turn of events following the controversial finish to the Detroit Lions versus Dallas Cowboys game, the NFL community is buzzing with speculation about a rarely discussed provision in the NFL rulebook. This provision grants Commissioner Roger Goodell the extraordinary power to alter game outcomes in extreme cases of unfairness. While the rule has never been invoked to change a game result before, the intense debate surrounding the Lions' loss has brought this obscure rule into the limelight, igniting discussions about its potential application.

The Rulebook's Extraordinary Act Clause

Under Rule 17 of the NFL rulebook, the Commissioner holds extensive powers to address acts deemed extraordinarily unfair. This includes the ability to impose fines, strip teams of draft picks, and even suspend players. More notably, the rule grants the authority to overturn game results, mandate replays of the game or parts of it, or even to nullify specific segments of a game and resume play from a point before the disputed act occurred. In theory, this could mean awarding the Lions a victory, ordering a complete replay of the game, or resuming the game from just before the controversial call.

Historical Precedence and Likelihood

To date, no NFL Commissioner has ever exercised this power to alter a game's result. The rule's existence is more of a theoretical safety valve, providing a means to address extreme circumstances that could threaten the integrity of the game. However, the reality is that invoking this rule, especially to overturn a game result, is unprecedented and highly unlikely.

The Case for the Detroit Lions

The argument for invoking this rule in favor of the Detroit Lions stems from the widespread belief that the officiating error was so egregious that it directly influenced the game's outcome. The frustration and outcry from players, coaches, and fans have been palpable, as showcased by their reactions on social media and in post-game interviews.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Rule 17's Authority: The NFL rulebook, specifically Rule 17, grants Commissioner Roger Goodell extensive powers in extraordinary circumstances, including overturning game results, replaying games, or resuming games from a point before a disputed action. Unprecedented Action: Despite the existence of this rule, it's important to note that no NFL Commissioner has ever used this authority to alter the outcome of a game, making the prospect of its application in the Lions-Cowboys game highly unlikely. Lions-Cowboys Controversy: The debate over the controversial call in the Lions vs. Cowboys game has fueled discussions about this rule, with many in the NFL community arguing that the egregious nature of the officiating error warrants consideration of such an extraordinary measure.

Bottom Line: A Long Shot

While the rule exists and Goodell technically has the power to change the game's result, it's essential to temper expectations. The use of such authority by the NFL Commissioner would be groundbreaking and is highly improbable. It's a scenario more rooted in the realms of what-if than reality. However, the mere existence of this rule and the discussions it has sparked serve as a testament to the depth of feeling regarding the call and its impact on the game.