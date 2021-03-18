NFL completes long-term media distribution agreements

Out of all the NFL deals of the past few days, this may be the biggest.
The NFL inked long term deals with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX and NBC to distribute games on television and other digital platforms.
The @WaltDisneyCo, ESPN & @NFL reach a landmark long-term agreement
The agreement, running through 2033, will feature the return of the Super Bowl twice to ABC while also broadcasting three Monday Night Football games a season.
Amazon will be paying approximately $1 billion per year, with Prime Video now an exclusive partner for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package.
ViacomCBS, Fox and Comcast will pay $2 billion a year, while Disney (ABC and ESPN) will pay $2.7 billion.
Some additional info:
🏈ESPN+ will stream one exclusive national game each year starting with the 2022 NFL season.
🏈Starting in 2023, ESPN will broadcast a wild-card game and a divisional playoff game.
🏈Flex scheduling will be added to Monday Night Football for Week 12 and beyond.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021