NFL completes long-term media distribution agreements

Out of all the NFL deals of the past few days, this may be the biggest.

The NFL inked long term deals with Amazon, CBS, ESPN/ABC, FOX and NBC to distribute games on television and other digital platforms.

The agreement, running through 2033, will feature the return of the Super Bowl twice to ABC while also broadcasting three Monday Night Football games a season.

Amazon will be paying approximately $1 billion per year, with Prime Video now an exclusive partner for the NFL’s Thursday Night Football package.

ViacomCBS, Fox and Comcast will pay $2 billion a year, while Disney (ABC and ESPN) will pay $2.7 billion.

Some additional info:

