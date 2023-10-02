NFL grants Detroit Lions the 1st Schedule Flex of 2023

The NFL grants Detroit Lions 2023's first schedule flex!

It's pretty cool what winning does! The Detroit Lions are on a hot streak, kicking off 2023 with a remarkable 3-1 record, fueled by impressive victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers, both on national television. Excitingly, they have just been granted the season's first schedule flex!

The Lions will now be playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:25 PM EST on Sunday, October 15; they had originally been scheduled to kick-off at 1:00 PM.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: The Lions are must-see TV!

If the Lions secure a victory this Sunday, it would mark their first 4-1 start since 1991, a season in which they finished with an impressive 12-4 record, ultimately leading to their appearance in the Conference Championship game.

We've got another prime time audience set to watch the Lions go for another win against the Bucs, who also happen to lead their division.