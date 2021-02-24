NFL insider reveals 3 leading teams to land J.J. Watt

Where will J.J. Watt play in 2021?

Well, we know the answer to that question will not be the Houston Texans as Watt requested to be released and his wish has been granted.

According to a rumor floating around, Watt has narrowed his preferred destination list down to the Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, and Green Bay Packers.

John Clayton of ESPN said something similar but later clarified that the Bills, Titans, and Packers are not the only three teams still in the running to land Watt.

Nation, where would you like to see Watt play in 2021?

