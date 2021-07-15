NFL Network’s Rich Eisen takes to Instagram to release important statement

Sharing is caring!

On Thursday, Rich Eisen of the NFL Network took to Instagram and he had a very important message to share with anyone who will listen. In his statement, Eisen talked about how despite being vaccinated, he still got COVID-19 and he urges everyone to be careful and to get vaccinated.

“Double-vaxxed.

COVID+

It’s possible, folks.

As someone sitting Day 4 in quarantine fighting off symptoms, I can personally attest you still need to be careful and, most importantly, get vaccinated.

Why? Especially since mine didn’t keep COVID from my body?

So there aren’t any more variants to pierce highly-effective vaccines that would ordinarily get all of us back to normal life. But if you want an answer maybe a bit more personal to you: get vaccinated so you won’t go to the hospital or die.

Every health care professional I’ve come across in the last few days tell me the two shots of Pfizer I got in February are what’s keeping a 52-year-old like me from a far worse experience than the awful one I’m having. So, be careful if you’re vaccinated and, if you’re not vaccinated, don’t wait another second.

I know my comments might get messy, but life is truly too short. Stay safe and healthy everyone.”

