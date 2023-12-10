NFL Officials screw Detroit Lions (Again) during 28-13 loss to Bears

In a pivotal moment during Sunday's game, the Detroit Lions lost a critical opportunity against the Chicago Bears. The game's turning point centered around a controversial officiating decision in the third quarter. The Lions, poised for a sack/fumble against Bears' quarterback Justin Fields, were thwarted when officials ruled Fields' arm was moving forward, classifying it as an incomplete pass instead of a fumble. This decision, which upon review seems correct, nevertheless brings into question another potential oversight: intentional grounding.

What Happened?

Here is a video of the play in question:

On third and long, this was ruled an incomplete pass….and not intentional grounding. Bears scored the next play. What are officials doing. pic.twitter.com/vGePxszMNC — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) December 10, 2023

The absence of an eligible receiver and Fields' position within the pocket raised concerns that were dismissed by officials, citing that contact from Julian Okwara impacted Fields' throw. However, a closer look at the NFL rulebook suggests that since Okwara’s contact came before Fields’ throwing motion, intentional grounding rules should have been applied. This missed call, and the subsequent touchdown by the Bears significantly impacted the game's outcome.

What Happened Next?

Had the penalty and loss of down been enforced, the Bears would likely have opted for a punt. However, presented with a fourth-and-13 scenario, they chose to take the risk. Their bold move paid off when they managed to draw the Lions offsides, setting the stage for Justin Fields to connect with DJ Moore on a 38-yard touchdown pass, propelling the Bears to a 19-13 lead.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

A controversial officiating decision during the Lions-Bears game ruled an incomplete pass instead of a sack/fumble. The missed call on intentional grounding favored the Bears. Bears capitalized on the call, leading to a touchdown and changing the game's momentum.

The Bottom Line – A Call Away from Controversy

The Detroit Lions' loss to the Chicago Bears, punctuated by a contentious officiating decision, serves as a stark reminder of how a single call can sway the direction of an NFL game. While the Bears' skillful exploitation of the situation is undeniable, the Lions' dismay is equally justified, given the potential error in the ruling. This incident adds another chapter to the ongoing narrative of how critical and, at times, controversial, the role of officiating is in the dynamic world of the NFL.