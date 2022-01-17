NFL on CBS trolls Detroit Lions for playoff futility

With the Cincinnati Bengals winning their game on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Detroit Lions have now gone the longest without winning a game in the NFL Playoffs.

The Lions have not won a playoff game since 1992 (following the 1991 season) and they have only won one playoff game since December 29, 1957, when they won the NFL Championship Game against the Cleveland Browns.

On Monday, NFL on CBS took to Twitter to call out the Dallas Cowboys for having a .231 playoff win percentage over the past 25 years but by doing so, they also trolled the Lions by highlighting their .000 win percentage during that time.

Thanks. Thanks a lot!