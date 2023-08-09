In a recent discussion, NFL insider Matt Lombardo gauged the opinions of several NFL personnel regarding second-year players poised for a standout season. One veteran NFC scout's opinion on Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions was particularly striking. While acknowledging Hutchinson's commendable rookie performance, the scout predicts an even more remarkable season for the player.

NFL Scout has BOLD prediction for Aidan Hutchinson in 2023

One veteran NFL Scout says he would not be surprised if Hutchinson has 15 or 20 sacks in 2023.

“He had a really nice rookie year, but I think Aidan Hutchinson is going to really breakout. I'm not saying he's Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt, or those guys. But, I think he'll take a big step, I wouldn't be surprised if he has 15 or 20 sacks this year.” – Veteran NFC Scout

To provide some context, 15 sacks would tie the Lions' record set by Robert Porcher in 1999, and 20 would approach the NFL record of 22.5 established by Michael Strahan in 2001.

Detroit Lions Single Season Sack Leaders

Here is a list of the Detroit Lions Top 10 Single-Season sack leaders:

Key Points

Aidan Hutchinson predicted to have a breakthrough season.

predicted to have a breakthrough season. Hutchinson’s potential sack tally could approach historic NFL records.

Hutchinson’s training camp and plays against the Giants demonstrate promising potential.

Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Emerging Second-year Lions Standout

Hutchinson's projected growth isn't just about individual accolades; it represents a potential shift in defensive dynamics for the Lions. A player nearing historical sack records can be a game-changer, not only boosting team morale but also adding significant value to the team's defensive strategies. With that being said, my guess is that Hutchinson ends up with somewhere between 13-15 sacks in 2023, which would be one heck of an accomplishment.