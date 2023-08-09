Social-Stamp-Logo

Detroit Sports Nation

NFL Scout has BOLD prediction for Aidan Hutchinson in 2023

Whoa! If Aidan Hutchinson pulls this off, it could be a special season for the Detroit Lions.

W.G. Brady

In a recent discussion, NFL insider Matt Lombardo gauged the opinions of several NFL personnel regarding second-year players poised for a standout season. One veteran NFC scout's opinion on Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions was particularly striking. While acknowledging Hutchinson's commendable rookie performance, the scout predicts an even more remarkable season for the player.

Inside The Article
NFL Scout has BOLD prediction for Aidan Hutchinson in 2023Detroit Lions Single Season Sack LeadersKey PointsBottom Line: Emerging Second-year Lions Standout
Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions schedule Detroit Lions Madden 24 Ratings

NFL Scout has BOLD prediction for Aidan Hutchinson in 2023

One veteran NFL Scout says he would not be surprised if Hutchinson has 15 or 20 sacks in 2023.

“He had a really nice rookie year, but I think Aidan Hutchinson is going to really breakout. I'm not saying he's Nick Bosa, T.J. Watt, or those guys. But, I think he'll take a big step, I wouldn't be surprised if he has 15 or 20 sacks this year.” – Veteran NFC Scout

To provide some context, 15 sacks would tie the Lions' record set by Robert Porcher in 1999, and 20 would approach the NFL record of 22.5 established by Michael Strahan in 2001.

Detroit Lions Single Season Sack Leaders

Here is a list of the Detroit Lions Top 10 Single-Season sack leaders:

  Sacks
PlayerSeasonTeamSacks
 Robert Porcher1999Det15.0
 Ezekiel Ansah2015Det14.5
 William Gay1983Det13.5
 Doug English1983Det13.0
 Robert Porcher1997Det12.5
 Ezekiel Ansah2017Det12.0
 Mike Cofer1988Det12.0
 James Hall2004Det11.5
 Robert Porcher1998Det11.5
 Cliff Avril2011Det11.0
Via FootballDb.com

Key Points

  • Aidan Hutchinson predicted to have a breakthrough season.
  • Hutchinson’s potential sack tally could approach historic NFL records.
  • Hutchinson’s training camp and plays against the Giants demonstrate promising potential.
2023 Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet Jared Goff Penei Sewell Detroit Lions missing uniform
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

Bottom Line: Emerging Second-year Lions Standout

Hutchinson's projected growth isn't just about individual accolades; it represents a potential shift in defensive dynamics for the Lions. A player nearing historical sack records can be a game-changer, not only boosting team morale but also adding significant value to the team's defensive strategies. With that being said, my guess is that Hutchinson ends up with somewhere between 13-15 sacks in 2023, which would be one heck of an accomplishment.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

Subscribe to DSN News

Subscribe to DSN News to get the latest Detroit Sports news in your email daily.

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Social-Stamp-Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?