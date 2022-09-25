NFL security asks players to clear field during Seahawks vs. Falcons game

UPDATE:

The game between the Seahawks and Falcons has resumed.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Michael Rothstein of ESPN, NFL security has asked players in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons to clear the field. Apparently, the players are currently on the sidelines and Rothstein said he is not entirely sure what is going on.

Rothstein later added that “apparently there is a drone in the area.”

As of 7:02 p.m. EST, the refs had cleared the field and security is investigating. The game has currently been delayed for about 10 minutes.

