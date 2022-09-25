NFL

NFL security asks players to clear field during Seahawks vs. Falcons game

As of 7:02 p.m. EST, the refs had cleared the field and security is investigating. The game has currently been delayed for about 10 minutes.

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read
Seahawks Falcons

UPDATE:

The game between the Seahawks and Falcons has resumed.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

According to a report from Michael Rothstein of ESPN, NFL security has asked players in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons to clear the field. Apparently, the players are currently on the sidelines and Rothstein said he is not entirely sure what is going on.

Rothstein later added that “apparently there is a drone in the area.”

As of 7:02 p.m. EST, the refs had cleared the field and security is investigating. The game has currently been delayed for about 10 minutes.

Stay tuned.

TAGGED: , ,
Share this Article
Previous Article Dan Campbell Madden 23 Analytics show what Dan Campbell should have done on 4th down
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Lost your password?