NFL security asks players to clear field during Seahawks vs. Falcons game

UPDATE:
The game between the Seahawks and Falcons has resumed.
ORIGINAL REPORT:
According to a report from Michael Rothstein of ESPN, NFL security has asked players in the game between the Seattle Seahawks and Atlanta Falcons to clear the field. Apparently, the players are currently on the sidelines and Rothstein said he is not entirely sure what is going on.
Officials said NFL security asked players to clear the field. Players on both sidelines right now.
Not entirely sure what's going on here.
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 25, 2022
Rothstein later added that “apparently there is a drone in the area.”
Apparently there is a drone in the area.
— Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) September 25, 2022
As of 7:02 p.m. EST, the refs had cleared the field and security is investigating. The game has currently been delayed for about 10 minutes.
Stay tuned.
Here's a 1st that I know of…..
Just now @ Seahawks/Falcons game in Seattle an apparently unauthorized drone flew over the field….rerfs cleared the field and security is investigating….
So far, game has been delayed by about 10 mins…
Stay tuned
— Les LeMieux, Sr (@leslsenior) September 25, 2022