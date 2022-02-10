NFL’s Best Moment of the Year came against the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions and their fans absolutely had their hearts ripped out earlier this season after Baltimore Ravens kicked Justin Tucker made NFL history with a walk-off field goal at Ford Field that sailed 66 yards, bounced off the uprights and in. The shocking loss felt all too familiar to fans, who have been accustomed to seeing their team lose in agonizing fashion over the years.

And to add insult to injury, the kick was voted as the NFL’s Best Moment of the Year.

Justin Tucker has won the 2021 Moment of the Year. An #NFL record 66-yard game winning FG 🔥pic.twitter.com/3vRTZqDpFe — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) February 11, 2022

Tucker had this to say after accepting the award:

“Wow, look at that. Thank you. First of all, I just want to say hi to my wife, Amanda and my son Easton, who are watching at home. I love you guys. I’ll be home soon. You know, when you talk about what goes into a big play, you know, to me there’s always an element of you got to be in the right place at the right time. And, you know, beyond that, you have to have the right people involved in that moment. So, you know, for us, we’re not we’re not even thinking about attempting that field goal. If it’s not for Lamar Jackson and Sammy Watkins in our offense, getting us in position on fourth and 19 with seconds left. We’re at the plus 48 yard line. Where you know, we’re talking you know, we that kick doesn’t have a chance if we don’t have our offensive lineman, our tight ends, Calais Campbell, protecting upfront for that extra 10th of a second to give the ball a chance to get up and out. Then there’s Nick Moore our long snapper, his first career game-winning snap, Sam Cooke, our holder and punter in my opinion in that order. He’s the best in the business. Special message to you Sam Cooke: just way to do your job. And then I truly believe, you know, most importantly, in order to, you know, be a part of a big moment like that there has to be some divine intervention. So, you know, in order for that ball to go 66 yards, bounce off the crossbar, just so clear the uprights you know, there had to have been, you know, God was working so, so I’ll leave it at that. Thanks to God.”

