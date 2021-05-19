NHL insider reveals length of Jeff Blashill’s contract extension with Red Wings

Sharing is caring!

On Tuesday, Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman announced that Jeff Blashill would remain the team’s head coach moving forward.

But we now know the length of the extension as Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic is reporting that Blashill’s extension is for two years.

You can bet Yzerman is going to be looking to find out who spilled the beans as it has been reported that his policy is not to reveal the contracts of his coaches.

