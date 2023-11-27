Detroit Sports Nation Logo

NHL suspends Ryan Hartman for slew foot on Alex DeBrincat

The NHL suspends Ryan Hartman thanks to his dirty slew foot on Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat in yesterday's game.

Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman managed to avoid a penalty box visit yesterday afternoon despite his clear involvement in a dirty slew foot on Detroit Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat. However, he didn't evade consequences afterward. The National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety disclosed today that Hartman will serve a two-game suspension for his actions, marking the third time in his career that he's faced a suspension.

NHL suspends Ryan Hartman

The incident took place in yesterday's game

Midway through the third period, repeat offender Hartman extended his right leg as he was pursuing forward Michael Rasmussen, catching DeBrincat, who tumbled backward onto the ice. DeBrincat was naturally upset, retaliating against Hartman with a cross check. However, only DeBrincat was whistled for an on-ice infraction and found himself in the penalty box.

Earlier tonight, the suspension was announced for Hartman:

Detroit Red Wings recall Zach Aston-Reese to replace Robby Fabbri

Fortunately, DeBrincat seemed to emerge unscathed from the play, showing no apparent ill effects.

Bottom Line: Minnesota is in shambles

Minnesota's loss to the Red Wings marked their seventh consecutive defeat, leading to the termination of head coach Dean Evason earlier today.

Meanwhile, DeBrincat and the Red Wings have won three straight games and will be looking to make it four in a row on Wednesday against the New York Rangers.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

