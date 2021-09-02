Nicholas Castellanos hits 4 home runs with chipped bat prior to making young fan’s day [Video]

Nicholas Castellanos gets it.

On Wednesday night, Castellanos blasted two home runs in the first two innings, including a second-inning grand slam that prompted St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to have the umpires check Nicholas’ bat to make sure it was legal.

It was found that the bat was chipped but that it was legal to use.

Castellanos has apparently been using the chipped bat now for at least a week and during that time, he has blasted four home runs.

One would think Castellanos would like to continue to use the hot bat but instead, he made a young fan’s day by giving it to him.

Check it out.

Nick Castellanos gave his grand slam chipped bat to a young #Reds fan behind the dugout. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ajC5lVnMm8 — Joey Votto Still Bangs (@EvilJoeyVotto) September 2, 2021

NICK CASTELLANOS HIT TWO HOME RUNS WITH A BROKEN BAT IN TWO INNINGS, GAVE IT TO A FAN, AND CARDINALS MANAGER MIKE SCHILDT STARTED CRYING ABOUT AN ILLEGAL BAT! Ha ha ha ha ha ha #Reds pic.twitter.com/V5JntyU8Bd — Reds Daily (@RedsDaily4) September 1, 2021