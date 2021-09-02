Nicholas Castellanos hits 4 home runs with chipped bat prior to making young fan’s day [Video]

by

Nicholas Castellanos gets it.

On Wednesday night, Castellanos blasted two home runs in the first two innings, including a second-inning grand slam that prompted St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt to have the umpires check Nicholas’ bat to make sure it was legal.

It was found that the bat was chipped but that it was legal to use.

Castellanos has apparently been using the chipped bat now for at least a week and during that time, he has blasted four home runs.

One would think Castellanos would like to continue to use the hot bat but instead, he made a young fan’s day by giving it to him.

Check it out.

 

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.