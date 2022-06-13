Nuggets complete NBA Draft trade with Thunder

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have completed a pre-NBA Draft trade.

Wojnarowski reported just moments ago that the Nuggets are shipping JaMychal Green and a future pick to the Thunder for the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a pair of future second-round picks.

“Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34.”

ESPN Sources: Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Is Draymond Green hurting the Warriors title chances?

Pre NBA Draft trade sends JaMychal Green to Thunder

Wojnarowski added that JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2 million contract for the 2022-23 season.

“Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.”

Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022

During the 2021-22 regular season, the Denver Nuggets finished with a 48-34 record, which was good enough to land them in the NBA Playoffs, while the Oklahoma City Thunder finished the season with an abysmal 24-58 season.

Nation, who do you think won this trade?

Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!

