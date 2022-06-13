Nuggets complete NBA Draft trade with Thunder

According to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski, the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder have completed a pre-NBA Draft trade.
Wojnarowski reported just moments ago that the Nuggets are shipping JaMychal Green and a future pick to the Thunder for the No. 30 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and a pair of future second-round picks.
“Denver is trading F JaMychal Green and a protected 2027 first-round pick to Oklahoma City for the No. 30 pick in this month’s NBA Draft and two future second-round picks. Nuggets have No. 21 and 30 in this draft now and Thunder has Nos. 2, 12 and 34.”
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022
Pre NBA Draft trade sends JaMychal Green to Thunder
Wojnarowski added that JaMychal Green is expected to exercise his $8.2 million contract for the 2022-23 season.
“Green is expected to exercise his $8.2M contract for 2022-2023. Deal gives Nuggets flexibility to use a $6.4M tax mid-level exception or an $8.2M trade exception in offseason. Nuggets expect to be a tax-paying team. Thunder have $31M in cap space to absorb Green salary.”
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2022
During the 2021-22 regular season, the Denver Nuggets finished with a 48-34 record, which was good enough to land them in the NBA Playoffs, while the Oklahoma City Thunder finished the season with an abysmal 24-58 season.
Nation, who do you think won this trade?