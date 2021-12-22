Oakland’s Trey Townsend dedicates game vs. MSU to Oxford community [Video]

by

The metro-Detroit community and Michiganders as a whole are still coming to terms with the horrific act of violence earlier this month at Oxford High School that saw a troubled student gun down four of his classmates and injure several more.

It especially hit close to home for Oakland Golden Grizzlies freshman Trey Townsend, an Oxford High School graduate. Prior to his team’s matchup at Little Caesars Arena against the Michigan State Spartans, he addressed the crowd and stated that they were dedicating the game to the Oxford community, and requested a moment of silence:

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.