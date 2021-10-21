OC Anthony Lynn does not hold back when discussing Detroit Lions offense

Heading into Week 6, many believed the Detroit Lions would pick up their first win of the season by defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at Ford Field.

Unfortunately, the Lions’ offense was pathetic and their defense could not hold up as the Bengals easily won the game.

On Thursday, Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn did not hold back at all when discussing how the offense played this past Sunday.

From Detroit Lions:

“Not a damn thing,” Lynn said. “Every game up until then I could come here and I could have told you some positives but after that Cincinnati game, that’s just the way I felt. And I think our squad feels that way offensively. We’re looking forward to going out. We’re blessed to have another opportunity to go out on Sunday and do it again.”

“We have yet to focus for four quarters and we talk about this intense focus that it takes to be successful in this league, and I do believe we are a gritty group,” Lynn said. “But last week we did take a step backwards and I think guys are eager to go play this week against a good football team and just see where we stand.”

Nation, do you think the Lions’ offense will bounce back against the Rams?

