Odds to be No. 2 overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft shift sharply overnight

Draft day is finally here and by the time the day is over, we will know exactly what our Detroit Lions decided to do with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Wednesday, we reported that Aidan Hutchinson (-300 on Draft Kings) was the huge favorite to be selected at No. 2 but those odds took a sharp shift overnight.

As it currently stands, as of 7:30 a.m. ET, Hutchinson is still the favorite at (-150) but Kayvon Thibodeaux has been coming like a freight train and he is now listed at +120 to be selected second overall in tonight’s first round.

Other odds to be the No. 2 overall pick:

Travon Walker (+950)

Jermaine Johnson (+1000)

Ahmad Gardner (+2500)

Malik Willis (+5000)

Nation, it is almost time! Who do you think the Lions will select with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?

