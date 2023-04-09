Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Baltimore Ravens

It may be Easter Sunday but that does not mean that NFL general managers are not working. According to a report from Adam Schefter, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens have reached an agreement on a contract. Schefter reported just moments ago that Beckham Jr. and the Ravens have agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $18 million per season.

Key Points

Why it Matters for Odell Beckham Jr. and Baltimore Ravens

Beckham Jr. was previously scheduled to meet with the New York Jets this week, and they were considered the top contenders to sign him. Assuming the deal goes through, acquiring Beckham would provide the Ravens with a reliable option at wide receiver. This move could also increase the likelihood of the Ravens retaining Lamar Jackson as their quarterback.

Beckham Jr. was once considered to be one of the best wide receivers in the entire NFL. Now, he will get another chance in the NFL as he will reportedly sign with the Ravens. One would have to imagine that Beckham Jr. would not sign with the Ravens unless he was ultra-confident that Lamar Jackson would be his QB in 2023.