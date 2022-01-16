Officials who blew call in Bengals vs. Raiders game not expected to work again in NFL Playoffs

UPDATE:

According to a report from Adam Schefter, referee Jerome Boger and the officials from Saturday’s Raiders-Bengals game are not expected to work again this NFL postseason.

From ESPN:

Referee Jerome Boger and the crew that worked the AFC wild-card game between the Raiders and Bengals are not expected to officiate again this postseason after their problematic performance Saturday highlighted by a controversial whistle.

The NFL grades officials after each game, and Boger and his crew are not expected to receive high marks for Saturday, when they ruled that a whistle occurred after Cincinnati’s Tyler Boyd caught a touchdown from Joe Burrow — although replays appeared to show otherwise.

FROM SATURDAY NIGHT:

This sounds like something that would normally happen to the Detroit Lions.

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in front of a frenzied Paul Brown Stadium, breaking their playoff winless streak that dated back to 1990. However, it was not without controversy.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd in the end zone to extend their lead late in the 2nd quarter, but the play should have been blown dead thanks to a whistle from one of the on-field officials.

The refs said the whistle came "after the receiver caught the ball." pic.twitter.com/xZmblLnlAs — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) January 16, 2022

Continued: "(3) If the ball is a loose ball resulting from a legal forward pass, a free kick, a fair-catch kick, or a scrimmage kick, the ball is returned to the previous spot, and the down is replayed." — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 15, 2022

Because this matchup ended up being a one-score game, the Raiders are naturally going to be furious.