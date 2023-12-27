Ohio State CB Denzel Ward still has his panties in a bunch after losing to Michigan

In the electrifying realm of college football, few rivalries match the vigor and intensity of the Michigan Wolverines versus the Ohio State Buckeyes. The past three seasons have witnessed the Wolverines carving a triumphant path against the Buckeyes, reigniting the fierce rivalry in the Big Ten. This string of victories has evoked a whirlwind of emotions and analyses from both sides, notably from Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward.

Ward's Perspective on the Matchup

Reflecting on the latest matchup with Michigan, Ward made excuses for the Buckeyes losing… again. “I don’t know what the refs saw, but a lot of the calls that game didn’t go our way,” he expressed.

The fact that Ward is still making excuses comes as no surprise as that is exactly what Buckeyes fans, players, and coaches have done over the last three years. Whether it was the snow in 2021, the alleged sign-stealing and having the flu in 2022, or the refs in 2023, Buckeyes Nation just can own up to the fact that the Wolverines are the superior college football program.

Upcoming Challenges for Both Teams

While the Buckeyes are gearing up for their meaningless bowl game against Missouri on December 29, the Wolverines are preparing for a colossal challenge. Ranked No. 1, Michigan is set to face Alabama in a pivotal College Football Playoff semifinal on January 1, aiming to build upon their successful season.

The Bottom Line – Rivalry Reshaping College Football

The Michigan-Ohio State rivalry continues to be a defining element of college football, brimming with passion, pride, and relentless pursuit of excellence. As both teams forge ahead, they carry the rich legacy of their rivalry and the promise of epic future encounters. Whether it's reflecting on challenging games or preparing for upcoming contests, both the Wolverines and the Buckeyes epitomize the spirit and excitement that make college football a captivating spectacle.