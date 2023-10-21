Ohio State fans troll Jim Harbaugh with epic College GameDay sign [Photo]

Ohio State fans troll Jim Harbaugh with epic College GameDay sign

By now, you have almost certainly heard about the allegations that the University of Michigan sent a staffer to steal future opponent's signs. On Saturday, ESPN's College GameDay was in Columbus for the huge matchup between Ohio State and Penn State. Not surprisingly, the Buckeyes fans in attendance used this as an opportunity to troll Wolverines head coach, Jim Harbaugh.

What did Jim Harbaugh Say?

Harbaugh has vehemently denied any awareness or participation in any alleged plot to steal opponents' play-calling signals. He also affirmed his commitment to complete cooperation with an NCAA inquiry regarding the accusations made against his program.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said in a statement that was released.

Ohio State Fans Troll Harbaugh

Here is the sign (and no sign) that Buckeyes fans brought to College GameDay to troll Harbaugh. Even if you are a fan of the Wolverines, you have to admit that this is pretty creative.

Bottom Line: The Last Laugh

The Buckeyes may as well get their laughs in now because we all know what is going to happen when Ohio State comes to Ann Arbor on November 25. The Wolverines have absolutely destroyed the Buckeyes in their last two meetings, and this Michigan team is the best one yet.