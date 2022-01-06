Ohio State fires coach following disappointing season

Thanks to the Michigan Wolverines, the Ohio State Buckeyes had a disappointing 2021 season as they failed to win the Big Ten Championship.

Now, according to reports, the Buckeyes have fired offensive line coach, Greg Studrawa.

From Letterman Row:

Multiple sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Lettermen Row on Thursday morning that Studrawa had been fired and that Ohio State would be in the market for a new offensive line coach during an already-busy offseason.

Studrawa had previously dealt with health issues that required back surgery earlier in the season, and it was thought that he might elect to retire following the win last weekend over Utah. Ohio State has not publicly confirmed the exact details of the parting, but one way or another it is happening.

Is there trouble in Buckeye land?