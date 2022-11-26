Ohio State to be without multiple stars vs. Michigan

The Ohio State Buckeyes will not only be looking to advance to the Big Ten Championship when they host Michigan on Saturday at The Horseshoe, but they will be looking to get revenge for the beatdown the Wolverines handed them in 2021. During that game, Michigan bullied the Buckeyes on way to a 42-27 blowout victory at the Big House. According to reports, OSU will be without multiple key players on Saturday against Michigan.

Which Ohio State players are OUT vs. Michigan?

According to a report from Tom VanHaaren, the Buckeyes will be without both RB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Both of those players are listed as unavailable for today’s game against Michigan.

On the bright side, for the Buckeyes, RB Miyan Williams will be available vs. the Wolverines.

Ohio State TB TreVeyon Henderson and WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba both listed as unavailable for today’s game against Michigan. Running back Miyan Williams not listed on the injury report, so he is available. — Tom VanHaaren (@TomVH) November 26, 2022

