On Saturday at noon, the 11-0 Michigan Wolverines will invade the Horseshoe in Columbus to take on the 11-0 Ohio State Buckeyes with absolutely everything on the line. The winner of The Game will not only advance to the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game, but they will also have an inside track to get to the College Football Playoff. One year ago, the Wolverines dominated the Buckeyes, and you can bet they will do everything they can to win for a second-straight year. That being said, Ohio State is not happy about what happened in 2021 and they are going to be more than ready on Saturday. Folks, are you ready for Michigan vs. Ohio State?

Michigan vs. Ohio State: Stranger Things Hype Video

If your blood is not already boiling for Saturday’s game between Michigan and Ohio State, this Stranger Things hype video will do the trick.

Nation, what is your prediction for The Game? Will Michigan take down Ohio State for the second year in a row, or will the Buckeyes get revenge for the beatdown they got in 2021?

