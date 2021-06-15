One-handed Jim Abbott gets first Major League Baseball hit [Video]

by

Sharing is caring!

Flint, Michigan native Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand, made his major league debut on April 8, 1989, for the California Angels. A little more than 10 years later, Abbott picked up his first career base hit as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here is a flashback to 22 years ago today when Abbott got his first Major League hit. Talk about amazing.

In his career, Abbott had a total of 2 hits in 21 at-bats. All with the Brewers.

 

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.