One-handed Jim Abbott gets first Major League Baseball hit [Video]

Flint, Michigan native Jim Abbott, who was born without a right hand, made his major league debut on April 8, 1989, for the California Angels. A little more than 10 years later, Abbott picked up his first career base hit as a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Here is a flashback to 22 years ago today when Abbott got his first Major League hit. Talk about amazing.

#OTD in 1999, Jim Abbott picked up the first hit of his 11-year MLB career. pic.twitter.com/8G5c5u55HJ — Stadium (@Stadium) June 15, 2021

In his career, Abbott had a total of 2 hits in 21 at-bats. All with the Brewers.