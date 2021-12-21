One player Detroit Lions fans should watch closely in today’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

On Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. ET, Kent State will take on Wyoming in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions, there is one player you should be paying close attention to he is Wyoming LB Chad Muma.

Muma really burst onto the scene in 2021, racking up a whopping 129 tackles (7.5 for loss) in 12 games.

I expect Muma to test solid at the combine and he will be selected in either Round 2 or Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

From The Draft Network:

For starters, you shouldn’t be surprised at his football IQ and his ability to deconstruct blocks when you discover that he’s a mechanical engineering major. His ability to get guys aligned and execute his assignment gives him the flexibility to play all three linebacker spots in a 4-3. In the run game, he is excellent due to his rare-level instincts in the box. He is heavy at the point of attack and overall has outstanding tackling efficiency in the open field. He rarely misses tackles in the box or in space. In the passing game, he is outstanding, giving him true three-down value. He is athletic enough in coverage to cover running backs on routes. He is outstanding at using his spatial awareness and instincts to get in the passing lanes. He has good hands to secure interceptions, as well. He makes all the calls defensively and easily adjusts with motion.

In the NFL, he can ascend with pro coaching to become a starter at outside linebacker who can play on all three downs. If necessary, he will be a core special teams player who will play on all coverage units. However, this won’t be necessary as he should be a starter on defense.