One player Michigan must shut down to dominate Rutgers

On Saturday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. ET, the #19 Michigan Wolverines will play their fourth-straight game at Michigan Stadium when they host undefeated Rutgers.

At this moment, Michigan currently sits as a 20.5 point favorite over Rutgers and I do expect this game to get ugly.

That being said, there is one way that the Scarlett Knights can keep this game respectable and that is if WR Bo Melton has the game of his life.

Melton, who is a 5-11, 195-pound senior, has been solid for Rutgers so far this season as he has 20 catches for 227 yards and a pair of touchdowns. A year ago, he was an honorable mention All-Big Ten after hauling in 47 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns in nine games.

Rutgers has absolutely no running game whatsoever (averaging just 3.3 yards per carry so far this season) and in order for them to keep the game close, they will have to target Melton early and often and hope he can make some big plays against a Wolverines defense that has been solid against the pass.

You can bet that Jim Harbaugh and his defensive coaching staff are well aware of Melton and he will certainly get a decent amount of attention on Saturday afternoon. If Michigan can shut him down, this game could get very ugly.