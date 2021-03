Sharing is caring!

Welp, here we go.

According to a report from Jeff Borzello, the Round of 64 matchup between Oregon and VCU has been declared a no-contest due to COVID protocols with VCU.

Due to NCAA rules, Oregon moves on without having to play a game.

BREAKING: Oregon vs. VCU has been declared a no-contest due to COVID protocols with VCU, per the NCAA. Oregon advances to the second round. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 20, 2021