Outspoken 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti blasts Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver

In his usual fashion, 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti blasts Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver over his recent comments.

Not long after his struggling team set the NBA in-season record for consecutive losses, Detroit Pistons GM Troy Weaver ended his season-long silence on Friday joining ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski‘s podcast to address the team's current state and plans moving forward. Shortly after Weaver's remarks, outspoken 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti had some thoughts of his own.

Troy Weaver expressed regret at how the season has gone

Weaver opted for a nationally syndicated podcast instead of addressing the local Detroit media directly, sharing the following remarks

“I didn't see this coming,” Weaver said of the disastrous Detroit Pistons season. “But it's where we landed. Nobody's happy with this. Going through it has been tough. … For our fans, nobody wanted to be here, but we're here and we're going to continue to fight our way through it. (Pistons owner) Tom (Gores) has come out and said things that are spot on with the way we view it. We're not happy.”

“(Gores) is on me every day about making sure we turn over every stone, making sure we're looking at every way to improve this team and get the Pistons back to being competitive,” Weaver said. “That's what we're doing. There's no sleep. There's no rest, and we're going to continue to beat the drum and turn it over and fight for every crumb we can to get this franchise going in the right direction.”

Outspoken 97.1 The Ticket host Mike Valenti blasted Troy Weaver's comments

Valenti, in his trademark outspoken manner, vehemently criticized Weaver's remarks, raising concerns about the GM's capacity to handle salary cap space and team assets. He also scrutinized Weaver's previous moves, attributing them to the team's current 3-31 record through 34 games.

“If I have to hear about cap space that no player will ever want or take and flexibility that you have no effing idea how to use, my head is going to explode,” Valenti exclaimed.

“I mean, that is nothing more than corporate buzzwords! No NBA free agent is taking the Pistons' money, and any player you take who comes here is going to be miserable and look to get out. Why? Because you built this crap! What an insult!

Nice core! You have Cade (Cunningham) and you have (Jalen) Duren. You have nothing else here. Don't you dare suggest that Ausar (Thompson) is some sure thing. Killian Hayes? Rico has wanted him launched out of a cannon since he was a rookie! And then, what, Jaden Ivey who can't play with Cade? It doesn't work! Hell, the 2nd best player on your team is a 35-year-old wing on an expiring contract!”

He continued:

“The guy has been an abject failure. And the idea that he went to the ‘Woj Pod' to talk instead of talking to the local media or showing up at a game? You know what, man? Go away. Just go away ‘We didn't want this, we didn't expect this'? Well, because it happened, you should lose your job. That's how this game works. I mean, what are we doing? How can this guy be given a runway?”

Bottom Line: Valenti isn't far off from the truth

The NBA, like all major leagues, hinges on results. Regrettably, no other NBA franchise has experienced more losses in the past decade than the Detroit Pistons. Under Troy Weaver's leadership in the last four years, the team's progress has been lacking.

With fan frustration soaring to unprecedented levels, there's little optimism about Weaver's ability to steer the Pistons in the right direction, given his track record