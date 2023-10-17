Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Patrick Kane expected to include Detroit Red Wings on potential destination list

With Patrick Kane yet to find a home for the 2023-24 season, Daily Faceoff president and insider Frank Seravalli provided an update on potential landing spots for the future Hall of Famer. The first two teams that Seravalli talked about as potential landing spots for Kane are the Buffalo Sabres and New York Rangers. He then added that the Detroit Red Wings could be in the mix for Kane’s services.

What did Seravalli say?

While talking about teams that Kane could be interested in joining, he included the Detroit Red Wings by name.

“I’ll toss you a third team,” Seravalli said. “This is by no means an exhaustive list; these are not the only teams on Kane’s radar. I’ll give you another thought that those close to him have noticed he’s been keeping an eye on. That’s the Detroit Red Wings. Certainly, a surprise to me when I first heard it, but I have to tell you that the idea of getting Kane and Alex DeBrincat relinked has stood out to many. But the Red Wings are another team; let’s see how this season develops before we make any judgments.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Patrick Kane, the future Hall of Famer, is exploring options for the 2023-24 NHL season.
  2. Potential landing spots include the Buffalo Sabres, New York Rangers, and a surprising contender, the Detroit Red Wings.
  3. A reunion with Alex DeBrincat in Detroit has generated intrigue, but Kane's decision remains uncertain.
2023-24 Detroit Red Wings

Bottom Line – Kane's Next Chapter

Patrick Kane's potential move to the Detroit Red Wings, along with other teams, adds an element of unpredictability to the upcoming NHL season. Kane's choice will be closely watched, and it has the potential to reshape team dynamics and create exciting storylines in the world of hockey. Do you think the Red Wings should try to acquire Kane?

